Allworth Financial LP Sells 733 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.34.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $234,872.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,266 shares in the company, valued at $41,215,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $626,157.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 272,917 shares in the company, valued at $46,049,285.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $234,872.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,215,002.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,672 shares of company stock worth $65,155,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.