Allworth Financial LP Sells 855 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
ITA opened at $111.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
