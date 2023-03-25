Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

