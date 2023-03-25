Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
