Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.28 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $56.99 million -4.84

Profitability

Alpha Tau Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,304.31% -153.75% -26.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 1000 3605 7800 181 2.57

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 535.49%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

