Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
