Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 159,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 76,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 39,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

