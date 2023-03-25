Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 159,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 76,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 39,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
