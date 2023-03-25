Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
