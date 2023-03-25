Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.