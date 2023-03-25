Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

