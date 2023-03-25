Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
