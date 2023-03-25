Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $78.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

