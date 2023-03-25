Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.87 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

