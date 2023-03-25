Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

