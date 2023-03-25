Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $50.33

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

