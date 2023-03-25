Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price at $55.75

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDMGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Icade has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

