Analysts Set LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Target Price at $85.20

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEGIF opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

