Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target at $6.67

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

ONCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

