Analyzing TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TearLab alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts -30.19% -54.51% -24.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TearLab and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than TearLab.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.67 -$42.81 million ($0.77) -32.14

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats TearLab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

(Get Rating)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.