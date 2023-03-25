Analyzing Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) & Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Varonis Systems and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 1 11 8 0 2.35 Okta 4 11 23 0 2.50

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Okta has a consensus price target of $85.32, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Okta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

90.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Okta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Varonis Systems and Okta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $473.63 million 5.85 -$124.52 million ($1.14) -22.57 Okta $1.86 billion 10.05 -$815.00 million ($5.17) -15.91

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -26.29% -23.10% -11.52% Okta -43.87% -12.53% -7.48%

Summary

Okta beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Yakov Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

