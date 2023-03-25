Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.47. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

