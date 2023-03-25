Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

