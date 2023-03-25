Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.