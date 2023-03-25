Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 13.0 %
NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
