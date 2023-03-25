ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

