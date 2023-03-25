ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of MT opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after buying an additional 2,622,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $54,502,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

