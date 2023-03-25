Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

