Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Ashford has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

