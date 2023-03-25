ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML opened at $647.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

