Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.34 and a 200 day moving average of $316.94. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

