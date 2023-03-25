Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 11,428 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,251,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 24,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in F5 by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Up 0.6 %

FFIV opened at $141.12 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,506,294 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

