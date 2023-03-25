Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 135,833 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -383.32%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.