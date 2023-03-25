Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 159,140 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $21,713,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 164.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZ stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.80 and a beta of 0.28. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

