Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of TA opened at $86.23 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

