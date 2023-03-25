Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,503 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $415,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZS opened at $111.93 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
