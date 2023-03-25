Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,239 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,347 shares of company stock worth $13,963,862 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

