Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 193,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.11 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

