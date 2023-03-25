Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 155,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

