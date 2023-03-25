Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Akita Drilling has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

