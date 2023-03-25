Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Up 3.5 %

ATTO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Atento has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

