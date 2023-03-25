Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Director Acquires C$130,500.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

ATH stock opened at C$2.93 on Friday. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.56.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.