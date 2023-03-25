Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the typical volume of 4,330 call options.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,074.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 567,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

