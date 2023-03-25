Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Insider Sells £178,020 in Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.58), for a total value of £178,020 ($218,617.22).

Roderick Douglas Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avation alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 148,667 shares of Avation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.42), for a total value of £172,453.72 ($211,781.55).

Avation Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Avation stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87. Avation PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60.66 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.49 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.79, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avation Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.