Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Lessened by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.82. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.