Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.71.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
