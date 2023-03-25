Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXSGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

