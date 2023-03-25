Bakkt (BKKT) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bakkt to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$577.40 million -0.21 Bakkt Competitors $1.89 billion $232.51 million 7.53

Bakkt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 1904 12672 26333 603 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bakkt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 56.05%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 68.56% 61.27% Bakkt Competitors -59.26% -99.49% -10.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bakkt rivals beat Bakkt on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

