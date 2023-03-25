Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $53,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

