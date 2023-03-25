Barclays Increases Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 1,310

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 990 ($12.16) to GBX 1,310 ($16.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 640 ($7.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.29.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

