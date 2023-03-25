Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 795.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

