Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €97.76 ($105.12) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($111.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

