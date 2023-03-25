Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €43.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th.

ETR BC8 opened at €41.42 ($44.54) on Friday. Bechtle has a one year low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a one year high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.72 and its 200-day moving average is €37.24.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

