BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.13

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 145454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

