BELLUS Health Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday.

BLU opened at $7.54 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

